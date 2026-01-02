6 times you should never use a power strip at home

An extension cord with connected devices. Photo: YouTube video clip

Using an extension cord may seem like a simple solution, but it can pose real risks, ranging from equipment damage to overheating and fire. Electricians remind us that we should take into account the load, the surrounding conditions, and how long the extension cord will be used without interruption.

The Spruce writes about 6 scenarios when an extension cord can cause overheating and fire.

Advertisement

Connecting powerful household appliances

Devices with high power consumption can easily overload an extension cord if the cord is not designed to handle such a load. Overloading can lead to overheating and, in the worst case, a fire. If there is no other option, and you only need a temporary connection, choose an extension cord with a low wire gauge that can withstand the current.

Damp places or outdoors

Most standard power strips are not suitable for outdoor use, especially in moist conditions. Even without rain, there is still a risk due to temperature changes and UV exposure, which can cause the cord to crack or short out.

Under a carpet, walkway, or where there is no air access

The extension cord can get hot during operation, and the heat is usually dissipated by open air. However, when the cable is trapped by carpet or furniture or hidden in a place where heat is trapped, overheating becomes much more likely. In these conditions, the insulation wears out faster. Over time, the wire can become exposed, creating a fire and electric shock hazard. The advice is simple: periodically touch the cable and monitor its temperature. If it becomes hot, disconnect it.

Charging an electric street scooter and similar vehicles

Chargers for electric vehicles can consume more power than an extension cord can safely handle. According to experts, this can create a risk of overheating and fire and sometimes damage the charger itself.

Too long a distance and "chains" of several cords

If you need to connect multiple extension cords, it is better to look for an alternative solution. As the length increases, so do the resistance and voltage drop, making it easy to exceed the permissible load. A more practical option is to use one extension cord that is the right length and gauge, or install a power outlet where needed instead of using temporary "workarounds."

As a permanent "wiring solution"

Extension cords are designed for short-term use only and are not intended for continuous operation. If you need them to power your everyday devices, it's time to upgrade your home's electrical system.

Read more: