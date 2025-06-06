5 proven ways for reducing mobile data costs on Android

The screen for setting up network and internet usage. Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

Even with today’s 'unlimited' data plans, mobile data often runs out faster than expected. If you frequently exceed your limit or notice unexpected data drain, a few smart tweaks can help you cut usage significantly — without changing how you use your phone.

Android Police shared some tips.

Why you should monitor traffic

Monitoring data usage is useful for everyone, not just those with limited plans. Operators typically reduce speeds after a certain threshold is reached, and 'voracious' applications can deplete balances, even for those with unlimited plans. To avoid unpleasant surprises, it's important to understand which apps consume the most data and how to configure your system to use data more efficiently.

The Data Saver feature

Data Saver mode is available in the Settings > Network & Internet (or Connections) menu. Once activated, Android reduces background data usage and limits how frequently active apps access the network. If you're worried about missing important emails or notifications, you can allow individual apps to bypass these restrictions. You will usually notice the results within a day: mobile traffic will be reduced and your battery will last longer.

Background activities of individual programs

When there are few 'heavy' applications, global Data Saver may not be necessary. It's easy to track which apps are using the most data and selectively ban background activity by going to Settings > Data > Application usage. On Samsung smartphones and most other brands, the restriction option is available in the Mobile Data section. This way, apps will only update during direct use.

Settings inside 'gluttonous' apps

Streaming services such as YouTube, Netflix, and Spotify allow you to manually reduce video or audio quality. Reducing the resolution from 1080p to 480p can save hundreds of megabytes per night. In Google Play, it is advisable to disable automatic updates or allow them only over Wi-Fi. Lightweight apps, such as Facebook Lite or Instagram Lite, also save a lot of data because they transmit smaller images and videos.

Use limited Wi-Fi instead of unlimited

You can even designate your home network as 'limited'. In the settings, select the desired network, click the gear icon, and activate 'Use as limited'.

Download content in advance to enjoy it offline

To avoid sacrificing the quality of your podcasts or TV shows, save them when you're connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. It's better to download long videos at home in the evening than to watch them in parts on your mobile data plan.

