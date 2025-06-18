5 phones that beat the Trump T1 in power and reliability

Donald Trump's T1 smartphone. Photo: Android Authority

The new Trump T1 Phone promises "golden" American quality, but in practice offers mediocre performance and questionable origins. If you are looking at the price range up to USD 500, consider other proven alternatives — they are more advantageous in all key parameters and have already established themselves on the market.

Android Authority writes about it.

Advertisement

Google Pixel 9a

The Pixel 9a costs the same USD 499 but significantly outperforms the T1 in terms of performance thanks to the Tensor G4, has a larger 5100 mAh battery, 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 9a smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

A pair of 48 MP and 13 MP cameras ensure signature image quality, and software support will continue until 2032. If necessary, the firmware can be replaced with Graphene OS, limiting Google's data collection. In case of problems, the company offers an extended Preferred Care warranty, while Trump Mobile's service policy remains unknown.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The Galaxy S24 FE usually sells for USD 650 but can now be found for around USD 525.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Its 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1900 nits is significantly better than the "mysterious" T1 display. The smartphone has a triple camera module with 50 MP + 8 MP (telephoto lens) + 12 MP (ultra-wide lens) and will be updated until 2031, while offering a set of Galaxy AI features.

Moto G Stylus (2025)

Motorola is asking USD 400 for the 2025 model and offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, a 5000 mAh battery and record-breaking 68-watt charging.

Moto G Stylus (2025) smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Added to this are 50 MP + 13 MP cameras, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H protection, and a built-in stylus. There will only be two updates, but this is still a more transparent prospect than Trump Mobile's promises.

HMD Fusion

The HMD Fusion, which costs USD 300, stands out for its repairability: the screen, battery, charging port and speaker are easy to replace.

HMD Fusion smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Accessory modules add gaming or ring flash photography capabilities. The device has a 6.56-inch LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a 108 MP camera, a 5000 mAh battery and a microSD slot. Updates are guaranteed up to Android 16.

Punkt MC02

Punkt MC02 runs on Apostrophy OS — the modified Graphene OS with its own secure services and VPN.

Punkt MC02 smartphone. Photo: Punkt

Google Play is not included by default, but can be added if needed. The specifications are simple, and the main focus is on privacy, which Trump T1 does not offer.

Why should you not purchase the Trump T1 Phone?

The T1 Phone promises "American" assembly, but is likely manufactured overseas, has an unknown processor, a display with no specified resolution, and questionable marketing. At a price of USD 499, it loses out to its competitors in terms of speed, cameras, support, and service.

As a reminder, over the past 18 years, the smartphone market has become one of the most dynamic technology industries. Today, even affordable models are capable of handling everyday tasks, but experts warn that not every budget phone is a good choice.

We also wrote that Samsung's new flagship smartphones look attractive but lag behind their competitors in terms of battery life and thermal efficiency. In the mid-range segment, you can find more powerful alternatives without unnecessary compromises.