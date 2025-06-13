Tarot says these zodiac signs may welcome a child in Summer 2025

A woman with a deck of cards in her hands. Photo: Pexels

This summer, several zodiac signs may welcome a long-awaited addition to their families. Tarot readers have revealed which signs are most likely to have children — and the powerful cards that hint at this joyful change.

Novyny.LIVE tells you about these zodiac signs.

Zodiac signs that may have a baby in the Summer of 2025 according to Tarot

Aries: The Knight of Wands

This Tarot card symbolizes energy, adventure, and movement — a strong impulse toward new beginnings. For Aries, events may unfold suddenly and rapidly, potentially leading to a decision to have a child.

Tarot readers highlight that Aries will radiate powerful, active energy this summer — the kind that supports growth, change, and the expansion of family life.

Aries sign. Photo: Freepik

Cancer: The Ace of Cups

This Tarot card is often seen as a symbol of new emotions and relationships, as well as emotional renewal. It represents love, compassion, and an overflowing heart — all signs that point to a favorable time for pregnancy and childbirth.

According to tarot readers, for Cancer — a sign deeply rooted in family values — this card may indicate the joyful arrival of a new family member.

Cancer sign. Photo: Freepik

Capricorn: The Ten of Pentacles

This Tarot card is considered one of the most powerful, symbolizing family happiness, stability, legacy, prosperity, and the expansion of the family. It’s an especially positive sign for those hoping to have a child, as it reflects the foundation of a strong and thriving family unit.

Tarot readers suggest that Capricorns may experience a long-awaited addition to their family this summer — a joyful step toward lasting fulfillment.

Capricorn sign. Photo: Pinterest

Pisces: The Moon

This Tarot card often points to clarity emerging from confusion, secrets being revealed, and powerful moments of insight. Tarot readers suggest that those born under this zodiac sign may finally receive long-awaited news of a pregnancy this summer.

It’s also possible that the child will come after a period of uncertainty or emotional challenges — a joyful reward for overcoming obstacles.

Pisces sign. Photo: Pinterest

