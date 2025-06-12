Zodiac signs likely to break up in Summer 2025, according to Tarot

A deck of tarot cards in hand. Photo: Pinterest

For representatives of several zodiac signs, this summer will not be very favorable for their personal lives. Tarot readers have revealed which zodiac signs are likely to experience sudden and unexpected breakups with their significant others in the summer of 2025.

Novyny.LIVE tells about these zodiac signs.

Zodiac signs that can end relationships in the summer of 2025

Cancer: The Four of Cups

This tarot card symbolizes emotional apathy, dissatisfaction, boredom, and the feeling that something is missing from a relationship. This summer, Cancers may feel emotionally distant from their loved ones. They may overlook new opportunities or proposals, creating distance in their personal lives.

According to tarot card readers, if Cancer representatives ignore these facts, they may break up with their loved ones.

Cancer. Photo: Freepik

Scorpio: The Death

This tarot card signifies radical change, the conclusion of cycles, and the significance of releasing the past. In the context of a personal life, it may signify the conclusion of a painful stage for Scorpios or the profound renewal of a relationship.

Tarot card readers say that if the representatives of this sign and their significant other are not ready for such changes, they may end the relationship.

Scorpio. Photo: Freepik

Aquarius: The Five of Swords

This tarot card symbolizes quarrels, misunderstandings, defeats, lies, and the feeling of "losing" in love. Serious conflicts, accusations, and feelings of betrayal or defeat may arise.

Tarot card readers say that in the summer of 2025, Aquarius representatives may end their relationship.

The symbol of the zodiac sign Aquarius. Photo is for illustrative purposes: Freepik

Capricorn: The Ten of Swords

This tarot card indicates the end of a difficult and painful period in a relationship. It can signify the end of suffering resulting from the conclusion of a relationship or the difficult conclusion of a relationship.

Tarot card readers say that it is from this moment that Capricorns begin their upward journey.

Capricorn. Photo: Freepik

