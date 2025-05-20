For which zodiac signs will this week of May 20-25, 2025 be the most romantic — Tarot forecast

A woman reading the Tarot cards. Photo: Freepik

For some zodiac sign representatives, the week beginning May 19 and ending May 25 will be a time of warmth and love. According to tarot readers, certain zodiac signs will find a loved one, strengthen existing relationships, and receive confessions during this period, reports Metro.

The following zodiac signs will have a week full of love, according to the Tarot

Virgo — Two of Cups

This week will be a period of love, warmth, and emotional connections for Virgos. The romantic energy of people born under this zodiac sign will strengthen during this time. Virgos without partners should look to those born under the water element, while those in relationships should deepen them.

However, tarot readers recommend arranging a date with yourself first, because true love begins with you.

Scorpio — The Ace of Wands

Those born under this zodiac sign will finally get the chance they have been waiting for. They should accept invitations or opportunities related to travel, study, creativity, or the meaning of life. They will have an Aries, Sagittarius, or Leo by their side for inspiration.

In turn, tarot readers emphasize that a significant event is about to begin.

Aquarius — Three of Pentacles

Those born under this zodiac sign can expect a pleasant confession, perhaps from a "secret admirer". Someone born under the signs of Virgo, Taurus, or Capricorn, or a colleague, has long admired Aquarius. In the near future, they may offer Aquarius an interesting opportunity.

Tarot readers recommend that Aquarians express themselves to achieve their goals.

