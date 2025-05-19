What zodiac signs will be extremely lucky during May 19-25 — horoscope

Horoscope for seven zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyny.LIVE

This week, the stars promise a shower of opportunities for certain zodiac signs. From May 19 to May 25, 2025, the planetary energy will be especially favorable for seven zodiac signs. Astrologers say that these individuals will have the opportunity to find success in work, finances, relationships, and the fulfilling of their dreams.

Read the Novyny.LIVE astrological forecast to find out which zodiac signs can expect incredible success this week.

Zodiac signs that will be extremely lucky on May 19-25, 2025

Aries

This week will be explosive for Aries, but in a good way. This period is ideal for making bold decisions. Mars' energy boosts your confidence, so it's time for a breakthrough in work or business. Your ideas will be supported, and your desire to make a difference will finally lead to success.

Aries sign. Photo: shutterstock.com

Gemini

Get ready for some good news! Astrologers predict success for Geminis in the field of communications. Meetings, correspondence, and presentations will all go well. If you've always wanted to make a name for yourself, now is the time. Success will follow you wherever you go. Romantic prospects will be good, too.

Gemini sign. Photo: shutterstock.com

Leo

This week, Leos will have a remarkable chance of becoming famous or gaining recognition this week. Astrologers advise Leos not to underestimate their accomplishments and to share their successes with others. You may receive an unexpected offer that will change your life.

Leo sign. Photo: shutterstock.com

Libra

From May 19 to 25, Libra will experience harmony and inspiration. You will find answers to important questions and be able to move forward with projects that have been stalled for a long time. Astrologers predict special support from influential people. Feel free to ask for help — you won't be turned away.

Libra sign. Photo: shutterstock.com

Sagittarius

This week, the stars advise Sagittarius to act boldly and not waste time. New financial opportunities, exciting projects, and trips that will broaden your horizons are possible. If you've wanted to try something new for a while, now is the time. Luck will be on your side all week long.

Sagittarius sign. Photo: shutterstock.com

Aquarius

For Aquarians, the period from May 19 to 25 will be a breath of fresh air. What seemed difficult before will suddenly come together easily and naturally. According to astrologers, this is an ideal time for creativity, making new friends, and making decisions that will make you proud.

Aquarius sign. Photo: shutterstock.com

Pisces

Pisces, rejoice! This week will be a time when your dreams come true. Now is a great time to start creative projects and undergo inner transformation. Astrologers recommend trusting your intuition, which will guide you toward true success.

Pisces sign. Photo: shutterstock.com

