Which zodiac signs will have a romantic weekend on May 17-18, 2025 — horoscope

The weekend of May 17-18 will bring an explosion of emotions and experiences for some zodiac signs. According to astrologers, the universe will create perfect conditions for dating, flirting, and emotional intimacy for these selected zodiac signs.

Read on to find out which zodiac signs will experience passion, romance, and warmth this weekend — you may be among the lucky ones!

Which zodiac signs will enjoy a romantic weekend on May 17-18?

Gemini

For Geminis, this is an ideal time for light flirting and interesting conversations. Your natural charm and wit will be activated on Saturday and Sunday. You may develop a correspondence that turns into something more, or have a memorable meeting. Don't be afraid to open up — romance will find you when you least expect it.

Leo

Leos will experience a weekend of passion and vivid emotions. You may be invited to an event where you will have a fateful meeting. Astrologers recommend not staying home. Fresh air, music, and a lively atmosphere will awaken your interest in love. If you're in a relationship, now is the time to spice things up.

Libra

The weekend of May 17-18 will bring a light and pleasant feeling of love to Libras, even those who have been in a relationship for a long time. According to astrologers, this period will be conducive to harmony and open communication. You may enjoy a romantic date in a cozy place or a pleasant surprise from your significant other.

Pisces

Pisces will experience a warm and gentle atmosphere full of romance, love, and inner comfort these days. Astrologers advise spending more time with someone you care about. You may receive an unexpected confession or proposal that will melt your heart. If you're looking for a relationship, pay attention to the people around you. Someone has been looking at you with loving eyes for a while.

