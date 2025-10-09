Simple tricks to make thin hair look thicker after 40

Woman with a well-groomed hair. Photo: freepik

After 40, many women notice their hair becoming thinner and more fragile — but simple changes can make a big difference. Experts share easy, proven ways to add volume, boost strength, and make fine hair look thicker and healthier.

From scalp care to styling hacks, these four tricks will help to boost volume naturally, Ukr.media writes.

Simple tricks for thicker hair

Cut the length and shape it

Long, thin hair often highlights its weakness and lack of volume. A better option is to get a haircut that will "revitalize" your hair. A pixie cut is the perfect option. It can be different lengths with short or elongated bangs, and it doesn't take much time to style. The key is to choose the right styling product with a light hold.

The pixie cut. Photo from Instagram

The right care

Shampoos for fine hair are your best friends. Do not apply balms or conditioners to your scalp because they weigh down your hair. Lightweight, indelible products that protect against hot styling are sufficient for fine hair.

Coloring and dyeing

Dark shades make hair look even thinner, so it's best to avoid them. Balayage looks great on short haircuts: darkened roots with a smooth transition to lighter tips.

Balayage haircut. Photo from Instagram

Regular highlights on short hair can look splotchy, so it's best to do it only in the frontal-parietal area.

Visual density

To make hair look thicker, special thickeners containing microfibers can be used. These products are applied to the scalp and roots of the hair to create a thickening effect, and they can be easily washed off. For a quick result, use colored aerosol sprays.

This will make even thin hair look lively, voluminous, and stylish. All you need is the right haircut, light care products, and a little magic in the form of visual thickeners. Then, even after turning 40, your hair will look well-groomed, modern, and healthy.

