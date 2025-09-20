Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
How to find the hair color that truly suits you

How to find the hair color that truly suits you

en
Publication time 20 September 2025 21:20
Hairstylists reveal the secret to choosing your perfect hair color
Different hair colors. Photo: freepik.com

Choosing the right hair color isn’t as simple as copying your friend's shade. What looks stunning on her could make you look washed out. The secret lies in your skin tone and undertone — they determine if a color will make your face look fresh and radiant or dull and tired. 

TSN shares an expert-backed method that helps you choose a color that makes your face look fresh and radiant.

How to choose the right hair color

Before you visit the hairdresser, it's important to identify your undertone: warm, cool, or neutral. The easiest way to determine this is to look at the veins on the inside of your wrist. If they are blue or purple, you have a cool undertone. If they are greenish, you have a warm undertone. If you can't determine it unequivocally, it is most likely neutral.

Those with light skin and a cool undertone look best with platinum blonde, ash blonde, or light brown shades with cool undertones. Warm golden colors can make the face look tired. Light or medium skin with a warm undertone shines in honey, golden, and caramel shades that emphasize natural warmth.

How to choose the right hair color
Honey blonde. Photo from Instagram

Olive skin requires special attention: rich chocolate, warm chestnut or bronze shades will emphasize its beauty, while bright red and orange shades are best avoided.

How to choose the right hair color
Brown hair. Photo from Instagram

Dark skin is universal — a warm undertone will be set off by honey chestnut and caramel highlights, a cold one by ash chestnut, deep burgundy or black with a purple glow.

How to choose the right hair color
Black hair color. Photo from Instagram

The secret to any shade is having healthy, shiny hair. This makes the color look luxurious and adds an air of elegance.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
