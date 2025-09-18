Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Eat your way to healthy hair — foods that fight gray

en
Publication time 18 September 2025 02:04
Top foods to prevent premature graying and boost hair health
Woman with gray hair. Photo: freepik

It's impossible to stop your hair from going gray completely — it's a natural process. However, you can slow down the process and maintain a youthful appearance for a while. It's not just about cosmetics; what we eat plays a key role. After all, vitamins and minerals are what maintain hair health, elasticity, and natural color.

RBC-Ukraine shared the opinion of nutritionist on the issue.

According to specialist, once hair has turned gray, it cannot be restored with nutrition or dietary supplements. The pigment is produced directly in the follicle, and once lost, it cannot be restored. However, there is good news: a healthy diet can slow down the process and strengthen hair. The hair becomes stronger, shinier, and healthier.

What foods are good for hair?

Copper is one of the most important elements. It helps the body produce melanin, which is responsible for the color of hair, skin, and eyes. Melanin also supports the synthesis of keratin, which makes hair strong and elastic.

Without enough copper, hair turns gray faster. Therefore, it is important to include foods rich in copper in your diet.

  • nuts and seeds;
  • dark chocolate;
  • meat;
  • legumes: beans, chickpeas, beans;
  • whole grain products: oats, wheat, barley;
  • dried fruits: dried apricots, figs;
  • seafood: mussels, shrimps, lobsters.
Сухофрукти можуть бути дуже корисними для волосся
Dry fruits. Photo: freepik.com

In addition to copper, hair needs vitamins B, C, E, zinc, selenium, and other antioxidants. They maintain hair color, structure, and shine.

Foods to add to your diet:

  • spinach, dill, parsley — increase melanin production;
  • carrots, beets, tomatoes — rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals;
  • salmon, sardine, cod — a source of Omega-3 for healthy scalp;
  • eggs — contain biotin (B7) to maintain natural hair color and structure;
  • dark chocolate — in addition to copper, it is rich in polyphenols and antioxidants that strengthen hair.
Чорний шоколад завжди несе користь здоров'ю
Dark chocolate. Photo: Freepik.com

Thanks to this diet, you can slow down graying and maintain healthy hair for a long time.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
