Tarot horoscope for December 9, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

Tarot card reading. Photo: AI

Today, December 9, brings a challenging yet highly productive atmosphere. On this day, the Universe reminds us that standing still means no growth or change. The Tarot cards reveal: some zodiac signs will be able to reassess their habits, plans and values, while others will face challenges that may become the very push needed for new achievements.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, explains what the Tarot cards predict for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot Card: The Devil

Today you may face temptations or feel drawn to return to harmful habits. Before acting on impulse, reflect on why you feel this urge and how it might affect you. Seek support that helps you stay on the right path.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot Card: The Magician (reversed)

This Tuesday, choose carefully whom you trust — someone may try to take advantage of your kindness or sense of responsibility. Keep key processes under your control and avoid shifting important tasks onto others.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

A long-awaited opportunity may appear today. The card of the day urges you not to hesitate — it’s time to act.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

The day brings meaningful signs and subtle clues. Your intuition is especially sharp now. Allow yourself to explore unfamiliar topics and expand your inner vision.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

The card encourages you to focus on what you already know and what you can further improve. Even small steps toward learning or practice will lead to impressive results.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles (reversed)

Someone may need your help today, but do not expect gratitude in return. Act selflessly — the energy will find its way back to you in another form.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles (reversed)

Tension within the family or emotional distance from loved ones is possible. The card advises speaking gently and patiently to restore balance.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Your mind is especially sharp today — you will quickly grasp the essence of any situation. But set time boundaries so you don’t get lost in endless analysis.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords (reversed)

The card encourages you to forgive and release old grievances to clear your emotional space. Peaceful resolutions will bring you calm.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot Card: The Emperor (reversed)

Today you may encounter someone who abuses power or behaves authoritarianly. Keep your distance and stand your ground.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot Card: King of Wands (reversed)

Your energy may feel scattered today, especially due to others’ emotional fluctuations. Stay focused, conserve your strength and plan ahead.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

A day of harmony and emotional warmth, especially in relationships. Spend time with those who offer you stability and support — it will bring you deep satisfaction.

Read more:

Red flags in relationships — what each zodiac sign hides

Five signs will fulfill their cherished dreams in December, Tarot

Three zodiac signs will see big money in 2026