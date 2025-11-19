Tarot horoscope for November 19, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

Fortune-telling with Tarot cards. Photo: 123rf.com

Today, November 19, the Tarot cards act like a lantern in a dark corridor: they illuminate unobvious decisions, warn about mistakes, and open the way toward the right people and events. Some zodiac signs on this Wednesday will get a chance to close matters that have been troubling them, while others will face deep inner transformations capable of changing their view of relationships, work, or personal desires.

Novyny.LIVE, referencing YourTango, tells what the Tarot cards predict for each Zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot card "Six of Swords"

Today brings an opportunity for an important shift in the financial sphere or personal life. Let go of unnecessary attachments — Wednesday gives you a chance to break outdated dependencies.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot card "The Emperor" (reversed)

The day may test your endurance and calmness. Do not let anyone press on your weak spots — controlling your reactions will become your main shield.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot card "Seven of Cups" (reversed)

November 19 pushes you toward clarity in relationships and tasks. Today you will clearly feel whom you should help and where your efforts will bring real benefit.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot card "Seven of Wands" (reversed)

The card of the day reminds you: do not give more than you're ready to. Watch your boundaries — excessive involvement in other people’s problems will exhaust you.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot card "Seven of Swords" (reversed)

Today is good for focusing on home and your own needs. Being honest with yourself will help you let go of the desire to prove something to others and return energy inward.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot card "Two of Cups" (reversed)

The day favors sincere conversations. The card of the day advises raising a topic you’ve long been afraid to voice — today, words carry power.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot card "Two of Pentacles"

On Wednesday, it is worth reviewing your rhythm and workload. Remove the unnecessary — balance will return once you let go of pointless multitasking.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot card "Two of Swords" (reversed)

If you hesitate, decisions may be made for you. The Tarot stresses that today it is important to step in and prevent the situation from going the wrong way.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot card "Strength" (reversed)

Do not ignore inner signals — they warn you about a weak spot. The day suggests reevaluating trust and avoiding extremes in your actions.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot card "The Lovers" (reversed)

November 19 will reveal a mismatch between desire and reality. Be attentive: changes in your social circle or important relationships lie ahead.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot card "Knight of Swords"

Today brings courage to speak directly — use it wisely. The "Knight of Swords" urges you to avoid harshness, but not to withhold the truth if it is necessary for resolving matters.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot card "Queen of Swords"

This Wednesday, you should act more decisively and less predictably. A bit of firmness in your behavior will help you establish the necessary boundaries.

Read more:

2026 Horoscope for Gemini — change, growth, and a dash of fire

Taurus 2026 horoscope — love, career, and life

Virgo Horoscope 2026 — clear path, self-discovery and intuition