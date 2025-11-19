Tarot reading for November 18–23: zodiac signs that will receive positive news

Tarot spread. Photo: Pinterest

According to the Tarot, several zodiac signs will receive unexpected news this week that can change moods and plans for the future. It's a time when circumstances will be in your favor and the universe will provide opportunities worth seizing.

Novyny.LIVE reveals which zodiac signs will receive incredible news from November 18 to 23.

Which zodiac signs will receive good news by the end of the week?

Taurus — The Sun

In the Tarot deck, the Sun card symbolizes breakthroughs, victories, and clarity. You may receive confirmation of your success by the end of the week. This could be a response from an employer or a message that opens new perspectives in financial or personal matters. Trust your intuition, accept unexpected offers, and take the initiative. This will help you make the most of this favorable week.

Gemini — Six of Wands

For Gemini, the Tarot cards suggest the possibility of receiving public or personal recognition. By the end of the week, you may receive confirmation of your competence or talent. This could mean winning a competition, receiving approval from management, getting positive feedback from an important client, or closing a lucrative deal. The Six of Wands is a sign of triumph, so events will go your way. Accept success as a natural result of your efforts.

Leo — Wheel of Fortune

This week, Leos will receive life-changing news. The Wheel of Fortune card indicates an unexpected turn of events that cannot be planned for, but can be accepted as a pleasant surprise from fate. This could be an offer you've been waiting for, or news from someone whose arrival will open new opportunities. The week also promises a fortunate turn of events regarding finances, work, or personal matters. The Tarot advises not resisting change, but going with the flow of events, as this will lead to the desired result.

Sagittarius — Page of Pentacles

This week, Sagittarius will receive news related to development, education, or finances. The Page of Pentacles indicates that a genuine opportunity will present itself to you by the end of the week. This could be a new side job, a promising job offer, a collaboration opportunity, or a response regarding a grant or educational program. The universe is opening doors for you, but emphasizes that you must take specific steps. Your task is to seize the opportunity and avoid procrastinating.

