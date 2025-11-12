Tarot horoscope for November 12, 2025 — forecast for all zodiac signs

Tarot reading. Photo: shutterstock.com

On Wednesday, November 12, the Tarot cards reveal important insights for every zodiac sign. Today is the perfect day to finish what you’ve started, strengthen your finances, and take the first step toward the stability you’ve been dreaming of.

According to Your Tango, Novyny.LIVE shares what the Tarot cards predict for each Zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Today, you need to take control of the situation. Don’t hesitate to act decisively — success will come to those who refuse to stop halfway.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

The day favors work and financial matters. Your efforts will pay off — even a small step today makes a difference.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

You’ll feel harmony in your family and support from loved ones. The card advises not to search for happiness elsewhere — it’s already beside you.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Swords

Unexpected news or sudden changes are possible. The "Knight of Swords" reminds you to stay calm and think clearly — that will give you an edge.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

A new opportunity for income or partnership will open up today. Don’t miss it — the Universe is giving you a green light.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

You’ll feel the need to withdraw and reflect on your goals. Trust your intuition — the answers are already within you.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot Card: Strength

Today tests your inner resilience. "Strength" calls for staying true to yourself even when the pressure rises.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot Card: Death (Reversed)

A new phase begins — leave the old behind. Embrace change, and life will quickly reward you.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Events will unfold at lightning speed. Don’t delay — act now to seize your chance.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

The results of your hard work are beginning to bear fruit. Enjoy stability and thank yourself for your persistence.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Wednesday brings warmth and emotional balance. It’s a great day for heartfelt conversations and supporting friends.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot Card: The Empress (Reversed)

Don’t scatter your energy on minor things. Focus on what truly matters — and life will naturally find its balance.

Read more:

Success knocks — three zodiac signs set to thrive this week

Three zodiac signs destined for wealth this week — Tarot Reading

Four zodiac signs will reach major goals by the end of 2025