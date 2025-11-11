Which zodiac signs will achieve remarkable success during the week of November 10–16, 2025

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The week of November 10–16 will bring a real breakthrough in career, love, and personal growth for three zodiac signs. The Universe’s energy will work in their favor: Jupiter — the planet of luck and prosperity — begins its retrograde motion in the sign of Cancer, opening a new phase of reflection, inspiration, and fortunate coincidences. At the same time, the Last Quarter Moon in Leo will fill the days with courage and the desire to act here and now, without postponing life for later.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, reveals which Zodiac signs will be especially lucky this week and what gifts from the Universe await them.

Advertisement

Zodiac signs favored by luck from November 10 to 16

Scorpio

This week will become a period of deep reflection and inner awakening for you. The Universe encourages you to slow down, listen to yourself, and understand where your true path leads. November 11 will be a powerful energetic day as Jupiter begins its retrograde motion in Cancer — you may receive a sign or a message from fate reminding you that it’s time to stop rushing and start building your next step consciously.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarians, it’s time to rediscover the joy of life. You always seek movement, freedom, and new experiences, but lately, things have felt too serious. On November 12, when the Moon enters its Last Quarter phase in Leo, you’ll be reminded of who you truly are. The stars advise you not to postpone your dreams: plan a trip, enroll in a course, or start a new project. Your energy now has a magnetic power to attract success — all it takes is one brave step.

Taurus

For you, dreams are finally turning into tangible results. You usually act cautiously, weighing every move, but now is the time to trust the Universe. Since November 7, when Uranus re-entered your sign, your life has started to gain new momentum. This week will bring events that help you realize that luck is on your side. Don’t delay important decisions — sign contracts, start new ventures, and show initiative.

Read more:

New Year 2026 — symbol of the year and ways to attract luck

Zodiac signs that will hit the jackpot before the New Year

Four zodiac signs will reach major goals by the end of 2025