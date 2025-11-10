Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Horoscopes Three zodiac signs destined for wealth this week — Tarot Reading

Three zodiac signs destined for wealth this week — Tarot Reading

en
Publication time 10 November 2025 15:27
Updated 15:31
Money is coming — Tarot predicts financial breakthrough for 3 zodiac signs
Tarot spread. Photo: Pinterest

According to the Tarot cards, a rare window of opportunity will open for three zodiac signs from November 10 to 16. These lucky signs will experience financial upgrades, unexpected opportunities, and generous gifts from fate.

Novyny.LIVE with reference to YourTango tells which of the zodiac signs will be lucky enough to get financial success and how to keep it.

Zodiac signs that will grab financial luck by the tail

Leo — The Hermit 

Your success this week begins with silence. The Hermit card suggests that the path to success is not always paved with loud actions, but rather with wisdom and introspection. You may receive a valuable idea or suggestion that will propel you to a new stage in your career or finances. Calm, thoughtful steps will bring generous rewards. Look for opportunities to monetize your skills, such as micro projects, consultations, or short online courses.

Sagittarius — Seven of Pentacles (reversed)

During this period, don't get upset if money or projects are moving slowly. This isn't stagnation, but rather a verification stage — the universe wants to see if you're truly ready for success. After a brief pause, the flow of money will resume. Then, you will be able to direct it properly. Rethink your financial goals. Perhaps you need to let something go to make room for something new. Reviewing and redistributing your resources will free up capital for more profitable investments.

Aquarius — Four of Pentacles (reversed)

The week of November 10-16 will test your financial flexibility but also open the door to new opportunities. Now is a great time to take a close look at how you're investing your energy and whether those efforts are paying off. Money loves smart decisions, and luck is on the side of those who act with caution right now. Maintain a balance between risk and security, and you will see situations begin to develop in your favor. Taking small but confident steps this week could lead to significant financial growth.

Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
