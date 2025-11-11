5 zodiac signs destined for surprises — Tarot reading for November 10–16

Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Photo: Pinterest

The tarot cards have made a prediction for this week. From now until November 16, five zodiac signs will experience unexpected life turns, chance meetings, and unexpected calls and news. Some will find inspiration, while others will find financial rewards or a long-awaited opportunity.

See which zodiac signs will receive great news by the end of the week, according to the tarot prophecy by Novyny.LIVE.

Aries — The Sun

From November 10 to 16, you will experience a real breakthrough. The Sun card indicates that the darkest clouds are dissipating, and that success is on the horizon. You will receive good news about a project or business in which you have invested a lot of effort. This is the perfect week to celebrate, even the smallest, victories.

Gemini — Wheel of Fortune

Fate has in store for you an unexpected twist that will alter your perception of events. If you've been waiting for the outcome of an important matter or a response from someone, it will come sooner than expected. The tarot cards indicate sudden good luck: a possible win, a new opportunity, or the return of someone you've lost touch with.

Virgo — The Lovers

This week promises emotional renewal. The Lovers card predicts positive developments in your love life: someone may confess their love for you, or an old flame may rekindle your relationship. If you are in a relationship, expect an important conversation that will make you feel better. This card also often symbolizes a choice, and right now, you will make yours with your heart, not your mind.

Scorpio — The World

Tarot cards represent the conclusion of one stage and the start of a new one. For you, this could mean receiving long-awaited results, advancing in your career, or being recognized for your work. By the end of the week, you may receive great news opening the door to new opportunities, perhaps even in a new city or country. This period is ideal for taking stock and planning for the future.

Pisces — The Star

A guiding star is shining upon you, meaning your hopes are beginning to come true. This week, you will receive long-awaited news related to personal plans or a financial matter, according to the tarot. This could mean project approval, an invitation to collaborate, or good news from someone you've been waiting to hear from.

