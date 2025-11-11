Tarot horoscope for November 11, 2025 — predictions for all zodiac signs

Tarot reading. Photo: istockphoto.com

Today, November 11, the Tarot cards foretell that each zodiac sign will face its own lesson in faith, patience, and inner harmony. It’s a day when intuition becomes your greatest ally and coincidences are anything but random.

Novyny.LIVE, citing Your Tango, reveals what the Tarot cards predict for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

A choice will play a key role in your relationships or work today. Avoid impulsive actions — listen to your heart; it knows the right direction.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot Card: Death

Don’t fear change — it brings renewal. Let go of old attachments, and life will reward you with new opportunities.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot Card: The Magician

You have all the tools to make things happen today. It’s a good time for honest conversations — just be sure to speak from the heart, not from pride.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot Card: Judgement

November 11 is a day for reflection and closure. Old grudges will fade if you’re ready to forgive and let go of the past.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot Card: Strength

You radiate confidence, but don’t forget about kindness. True strength today lies in calmness and balance.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

A perfect day for solitude and introspection. Slow down to hear your inner voice and stop chasing others’ expectations.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

You’re ready to move forward — don’t look back. Today the universe tests your determination and self-belief.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Control is your strength, but beware of rigidity. Take responsibility, yet allow room for flexibility.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Things may seem stalled, but it’s not stagnation. The universe is giving you time to see the situation from a new perspective.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot Card: The Devil

Avoid temptations and financial risks. Act wisely and don’t let emotions dictate your wallet.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot Card: The Star

Hope returns — trust the flow of life. This is a favorable day for dreams, creativity, and spiritual renewal.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot Card: The World

A major cycle comes to an end. The World card signifies that on November 11, you’ll find relief by embracing closure and opening your heart to new beginnings.

Read more:

Zodiac signs that will hit the jackpot before the New Year

What not to wear for New Year 2026 — colors that anger the Horse

These zodiac signs need to take a break in November 2025