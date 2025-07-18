Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Only one astrological sign will get lucky this weekend

Publication time 18 July 2025 13:37
One astrological sign gets lucky this weekend — find out who
Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The weekend of July 19 and 20 will bring a special gift for only one astrological sign — it is this sign that will receive the widest smile from the stars. Luck will accompany it in everything, from finances to personal decisions, and intuition will become an accurate compass. According to astrologers' forecasts, it will be the time when wishes can come true, if you are not afraid to take a step forward.

Find out which of the representatives of the zodiac circle will get the lucky ticket this July weekend in the accurate astrological forecast from Novyny.LIVE.

The astrological sign that luck will smile upon

The weekend of July 19-20 will be a real breakthrough for Sagittarius. Representatives of this astrological sign will find themselves in the right place at the right time. Even if you previously doubted your abilities, now is the time to take action.

 

Which astrological sign will have great luck on the weekend of July 19-20, 2025 — Sagittarius
The astrological sign of Sagittarius. Photo: freepik.com

According to astrologers' forecasts, Saturday evening will be particularly favorable: an unexpected offer or idea could mark the beginning of a new profitable phase. During this period, you may also receive pleasant news from loved ones or long-awaited results from matters that seemed to be "stuck."

Astrologers advise not to ignore your inner voice — this time, your intuition will not let you down. If you were planning a job change, project launch, or even an important personal conversation, don't put it off. This weekend opens the door to great success.

horoscope weekend Astrology astrological signs luck
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
