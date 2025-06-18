Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
One zodiac sign will meet their fate this week

Publication time 18 June 2025 13:38
Horoscope 16–22 June: Libra may have a life-changing encounter
Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE
Ключові моменти The zodiac sign destined for a transformative meeting

The week of 16 to 22 June is set to be extraordinary for one zodiac sign. Astrologers say a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is on the horizon. A fateful encounter — whether a new romance, unexpected partnership, or life-altering introduction — is coming their way.

Find out who’s destined to meet their fate in Novyny.LIVE’s detailed horoscope forecast.

This week’s lucky ones are those born under the sign of Libra. Between 16 and 22 June, a portal of opportunity opens — and at its heart lies a powerful meeting. This could be a person from a completely different world entering your life — through work, travel, an event, or even a chance conversation on public transport.

What sign of the zodiac should expect a fateful meeting by the end of this week on June 16-22, 2025 - Libra
Libra. Photo: freepik.com

Astrologers highlight 19 and 21 June as especially favorable days when your intuition will guide you — where to go, whom to talk to, and what decisions to make. Everything points to this meeting having a lasting impact on your path.

Another tip from the stars: pay attention to repeated symbols, dreams, street signs, or even lyrics in music. Fate often speaks in such subtle ways. Don’t ignore "coincidences" — they may be nudging you toward the right direction.

horoscope forecasts Astrology astrological signs destiny meeting
Eva Globa - editor
Author
Eva Globa
