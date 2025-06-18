Horoscope 16–22 June: Libra may have a life-changing encounter

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The week of 16 to 22 June is set to be extraordinary for one zodiac sign. Astrologers say a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is on the horizon. A fateful encounter — whether a new romance, unexpected partnership, or life-altering introduction — is coming their way.

The zodiac sign destined for a transformative meeting

This week’s lucky ones are those born under the sign of Libra. Between 16 and 22 June, a portal of opportunity opens — and at its heart lies a powerful meeting. This could be a person from a completely different world entering your life — through work, travel, an event, or even a chance conversation on public transport.

Astrologers highlight 19 and 21 June as especially favorable days when your intuition will guide you — where to go, whom to talk to, and what decisions to make. Everything points to this meeting having a lasting impact on your path.

Another tip from the stars: pay attention to repeated symbols, dreams, street signs, or even lyrics in music. Fate often speaks in such subtle ways. Don’t ignore "coincidences" — they may be nudging you toward the right direction.

