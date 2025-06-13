These 3 zodiac signs will attract financial success after June 16, 2025 — horoscope

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The end of June 2025 could bring a significant financial breakthrough for three zodiac signs. Astrologers say that during this time, the Sun will align with Jupiter in Cancer. This powerful alignment opens up great opportunities for financial growth. This transit stimulates cash flow, increases luck, and creates an opportunity to achieve the most ambitious financial goals. Those with a connection to the sphere of finance will be especially lucky.

Who are the lucky ones promised huge profits by the stars? Novyny.LIVE tells you, referencing Collective World.

These 3 zodiac signs will mint money at the end of June

At 04:17 a.m. ET on June 24, 2025, the Sun will be in conjunction with Jupiter in the sign of Cancer. This is an ideal time for financial growth. The three signs will receive an unprecedented influx of money at this time.

Leo

For Leos, this astrological aspect activates the second house, which is related to income, earnings, and valuables. During this period, everything Leo touches has a chance to turn into gold. It is recommended that you invest in long-term assets and treat yourself to a little luxury — you deserve it!

Astrologers predict:

An opportunity to get a high-paying job;

Launch your own business or a profitable project;

You may also find success in creative endeavors, such as writing a book, composing a song, or designing a product that becomes a hit.

Leo sign. Photo: freepik.com

Virgo

For Virgos, this powerful transit occurs in the eleventh house, which is associated with income, goal realization, and support from friends. Astrologers advise against doubting your worthiness — the universe rewards those who have worked long and hard. Virgos can invest in charity, education, or travel.

The end of June will bring unexpected sources of income related to social projects or collective activities:

Unexpected sources of income related to social projects or collective activities;

Grants, bonuses, winnings, or financial assistance from friends or partners are possible;

They will have a chance to realize a long-held dream through a stable cash flow.

Virgo sign. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius

In Sagittarius, the Sun and Jupiter will conjoin in the eighth house of shared finances and abundant resources. This period will be a turning point — you will finally be able to afford what you've been dreaming of for a long time.

This opens the door to:

Unexpected financial windfalls, such as inheritances, winnings, dividends, and investments;

Profits from a partner, whether in business or in your personal life;

You may also make a major life-changing purchase, such as a house, car, or your own business.

Sagittarius sign. Photo: freepik.com

