New Moon magic: this astrological sign will shine on June 25

The new moon, which we will see on June 25, will open up a new energy cycle, which astrologers call fateful. This time, the new moon will occur in Cancer, the most emotional of all the astrological signs, associated with family, motherhood, home, and the inner world. This period can bring both deep emotional experiences and powerful insights. Intuition will become our main compass, and desires will become closer to reality. But among all the astrological signs, only one will have the chance to make their cherished dreams come true.

The astrological sign that will make your wishes come true on the new moon on June 25

The new moon, which is already actively influencing us, will give an incredible gift to those born under the sign of Pisces. According to astrologers, it is these representatives of the zodiac circle who will be able to fulfil their most secret dreams. A unique "window of opportunity" is opening up for you, which will particularly activate your intuition, inspiration, and creativity.

According to astrologers, the energy of the new moon in Cancer resonates perfectly with the watery nature of Pisces. Therefore, you can literally feel the future with your skin: dreams, thoughts, symbols — everything will speak to you. If you have a dream that has been living in your heart for a long time, now is the time to take the first step. It could be a desire to meet "the one," start a family, get pregnant, or heal old emotional wounds.

The main thing during this period is not to shut yourself off from the world or escape into illusions (Neptune may push you to do so), but rather to listen to your heart and act cautiously but confidently. Everything related to your family, home, children, or inner comfort is in focus. And this is where your cherished desire can be realised. Remember, the new moon is a time when thoughts materialise and energy promotes new beginnings.

