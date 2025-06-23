Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHome and GardenSportHealthcareEurovisionFoodWar 2024ExclusiveWarEconomy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyReal estateEconomyInvestmentsArmyMoviesRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Healthcare
Investments
News of the day
Real estate
Sport
Technology
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Horoscopes Three zodiac signs are doomed to success this week, June 23-29

Three zodiac signs are doomed to success this week, June 23-29

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 June 2025 11:11
Zodiac signs destined for success this week: June 23–29, 2025
Horoscope for three signs of the zodiac. Collage: Novyny.LIVE
Key words Three zodiac signs that will be incredibly lucky from June 23 to 29

Each of us has periods when everything goes well, as if the universe itself were opening all the doors for us. According to astrologers, this will be the case for three zodiac signs from June 23 to 29. This week will bring life-changing meetings, brilliant financial opportunities, and career breakthroughs. Perhaps someone will realize a long-held dream or finally receive a well-deserved reward.

Read Novyny.LIVE's accurate astrological forecast to find out which zodiac signs can expect incredible success this week.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs that will be incredibly lucky from June 23 to 29

Taurus

This week will be special for Taurus. Success will literally circle around you — the main thing is not to sit idly by. Astrologers advise you to step out of your comfort zone, especially professionally. A new job, promotion, or profitable partnership may be on the horizon. You may receive unexpected income for past work or projects. You may also meet people who will open new doors for you. Don't turn down invitations — they could be life-changing.

Three zodiac signs that will be incredibly lucky from June 23 to 29 - taurus
Taurus sign. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

Leos are finally enjoying a streak of good fortune. You will see success in all areas of your life: you will receive attention, recognition, and gifts from fate. You may even experience a romantic uplift. Astrologers advise you to make the most of every day this week. In the business world, now is the time to speak up; your idea or project will finally be noticed. In love, a new romance or a fresh start in an existing relationship is possible. Just allow yourself to be happy.

Three zodiac signs that will be incredibly lucky from June 23 to 29 - leo
Leo sign. Photo: freepik.com

Aquarius

This week, Aquarius will achieve success through practical means, as creative ideas begin turning into real-world opportunities. Astrologers encourage you to trust yourself, even if others doubt you. A chance to sign an important deal, launch a project, or secure a stable income may arise. You could also experience a breakthrough in studies or creative pursuits — long-standing plans are finally taking shape. Don’t hold back; this is your moment to show the world who you truly are.

Three zodiac signs that will be incredibly lucky from June 23 to 29 - aquarius
Aquarius sign. Photo: freepik.com

Earlier, we wrote about which zodiac signs would feel inspired in June 2025.

In short, we told you which signs should expect an unforgettable summer 2025 and what awaits them.

horoscope forecasts Astrology success astrological signs
Eva Globa - editor
Author
Eva Globa
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information