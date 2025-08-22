Weekend horoscope Aug 23–24: who will hit lucky streak?

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The weekend of August 23-24 will be special thanks to the powerful astrological event — the New Moon in Virgo. This event launches a new stage, when the Universe gives a chance to restart life. Astrologers note that the New Moon under the leadership of the earth sign of Virgo creates an atmosphere of stability, clarity, and new prospects. But there is one astrological sign, to whom this Saturday and Sunday will bring not only the opportunity to renew, but also give extremely strong luck.

Find out who the Universe will make happy already this weekend, on Novyny.LIVE in the exact forecast of astrologers.

Advertisement

Horoscope for the weekend of August 23-24, 2025 — which astrological sign is lucky?

Virgos will open a new happy page in their lives this weekend. And it's no wonder, because they will be the center of attention of the Universe. Representatives of this astrological sign will feel a surge of energy, inspiration, and clarity of thought. What seemed complicated and confusing will suddenly become simple and understandable.

The astrological sign of Virgo. Photo: freepik.com

As astrologers note, it is for you that the New Moon launches a cycle of luck that will last several weeks, but it is on August 23-24 that you will receive the first signs that fate is on your side. It may be pleasant news, chance acquaintances, unexpected financial receipts, or a chance to start something you have long dreamed of. Record your ideas. They will become the basis for future financial and personal growth.

During this period, you can safely start something new or plan important matters, carefully considering each step. Astrologers also advise listening to your inner voice, because now you seem to be connected to a large cosmic network. Coincidences and signs that will occur on your path will not be accidental.

Read also:

This astrological sign will glow with confidence on Aug 23

New moon on 23 August — new talents for 5 zodiac signs