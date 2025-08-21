Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
This astrological sign will glow with confidence on Aug 23

This astrological sign will glow with confidence on Aug 23

en
Publication time 21 August 2025 18:34
New Moon in Virgo: which astrological sign will gain rare confidence?
Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

This Saturday, August 23, there will be a New Moon in the sign of Virgo, which will be a real turning point. A powerful energy event will help many get rid of doubts and find new strength. Representatives of one astrological sign will feel this influence especially vividly, because it is they who will be given incredible self-confidence and faith in their own abilities by the Universe.

Find out which of the astrological signs will receive this powerful burst of energy on the day of the New Moon in the article on Novyny.LIVE.

The main lucky person of the New Moon on August 23

The greatest influence of the New Moon will be felt by Virgos. And this is not surprising, because this is the sign that will rule the Moon. This day will be a symbol of renewal, strength, and confidence. You will feel that you are capable of more than you previously believed, and you will gain the courage to act without fear of making a mistake.

 

Which astrological sign will gain unprecedented confidence on the New Moon August 23, 2025? Virgo
The astrological sign of Virgo. Photo: freepik.com

Right now, you will feel the harmony between your inner world and external circumstances. The Universe will support you in bold decisions, so do not be afraid to take the first steps towards what previously seemed unattainable.

Astrologers advise using the time of the New Moon as productively as possible. You will be able to:

  • set clear goals and start implementing them;
  • dare to make changes that have been postponed for a long time;
  • show your talents at work or in your personal life;
  • step out of the shadows and declare yourself confidently and openly.

horoscope Astrology astrological signs August 23 New Moon
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
