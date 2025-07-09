Which zodiac signs will be the luckiest on the Full Moon on July 10, 2025 — horoscope

July 10 Full Buck Moon brings luck to these 5 zodiac signs
A full moon in Capricorn is about to rise in the sky. This period will be ambiguous — it will bring adversity and problems to some, while bringing great luck to others. July 10 will be an especially fortunate day for five zodiac signs. The energy of the full moon will help them focus, make important decisions, and take steps toward success.
Zodiac signs that will be incredibly lucky on July 10
Taurus
For Taurus, this full moon could represent a turning point in finance. You may receive an unexpected financial offer, a lucrative deal, or a nice bonus. Astrologers advise being attentive to details — every step counts during a full moon.
Virgo
The July Full Moon will open the door to new professional opportunities for Virgos. If you've been doubting your worth or seeking greater appreciation for your work, expect changes. According to astrologers, Virgos may receive approval from influential people, a new job offer, or a promotion. Now is also the time to dream big.
Scorpio
For Scorpios, this period may start off as usual, but as the full moon approaches, events will start to unfold at an unexpected pace. A meeting, message, or coincidence that will change everything is possible. Astrologers predict that the opportunity you've been waiting for will present itself. Don't ignore news, offers, or intuitive impulses.
Capricorn
With the Full Moon in your sign on July 10, you'll be at the center of positive change. Now is the perfect time to assert yourself and take a step toward a new position, project, or life choice that you've been putting off for a long time. The Full Moon's energy will help you overcome your doubts and see a clear path forward.
Pieces
This summer's full moon will bring unexpected sources of inspiration and important opportunities for Pisces. According to astrologers, this is the time when you may meet the right person, come across an idea that will change your life's trajectory, or simply feel a surge of inner strength.
