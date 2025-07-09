Which zodiac signs will be the luckiest on the Full Moon on July 10, 2025 — horoscope

Horoscope for the five signs of the zodiac. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

A full moon in Capricorn is about to rise in the sky. This period will be ambiguous — it will bring adversity and problems to some, while bringing great luck to others. July 10 will be an especially fortunate day for five zodiac signs. The energy of the full moon will help them focus, make important decisions, and take steps toward success.

Read Novyny.LIVE's astrological forecast to find out which zodiac signs will be extremely lucky on July 10.

Advertisement

Zodiac signs that will be incredibly lucky on July 10

Taurus

For Taurus, this full moon could represent a turning point in finance. You may receive an unexpected financial offer, a lucrative deal, or a nice bonus. Astrologers advise being attentive to details — every step counts during a full moon.

The zodiac sign Taurus. Photo: freepik.com

Virgo

The July Full Moon will open the door to new professional opportunities for Virgos. If you've been doubting your worth or seeking greater appreciation for your work, expect changes. According to astrologers, Virgos may receive approval from influential people, a new job offer, or a promotion. Now is also the time to dream big.

The zodiac sign Virgo. Photo: freepik.com

Scorpio

For Scorpios, this period may start off as usual, but as the full moon approaches, events will start to unfold at an unexpected pace. A meeting, message, or coincidence that will change everything is possible. Astrologers predict that the opportunity you've been waiting for will present itself. Don't ignore news, offers, or intuitive impulses.

The zodiac sign Scorpio. Photo: freepik.com

Capricorn

With the Full Moon in your sign on July 10, you'll be at the center of positive change. Now is the perfect time to assert yourself and take a step toward a new position, project, or life choice that you've been putting off for a long time. The Full Moon's energy will help you overcome your doubts and see a clear path forward.

The zodiac sign Capricorn. Photo: freepik.com

Pieces

This summer's full moon will bring unexpected sources of inspiration and important opportunities for Pisces. According to astrologers, this is the time when you may meet the right person, come across an idea that will change your life's trajectory, or simply feel a surge of inner strength.

The zodiac sign Pisces. Photo: freepik.com

Read also:

Chaos awaits this astrological sign from July 9 to 11

Which astrological sign gets a fateful message on the Full Moon?

How to survive Mercury retrograde in Leo this Summer