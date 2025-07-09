Which astrological sign faces chaos July 9–11?

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The period from July 9 to 11, 2025, promises to be extremely emotional and tense. The reason is the Full Moon in Capricorn, which will occur on July 10. Astrologers warn that this time will be a real test for one astrological sign. Everything will begin to fall apart, emotions will run high, and situations will spiral out of control.

Find out which of the representatives of the zodiac circle will experience chaos between July 9 and 11 in the accurate astrological forecast from Novyny.LIVE.

The astrological sign that will plunge into chaos

From July 9 to 11, a storm of thoughts and external chaos will await those born under the sign of Gemini. During this period, there may be disruptions at work, confusion in communications, and misunderstandings with colleagues or partners. Fatigue, irritation, or the feeling that you cannot cope with the workload may be particularly acute.

The astrological sign of Gemini. Photo: freepik.com

The chaos that this Full Moon will bring actually shows where you are overloaded, where you ignore yourself and your real needs.

What should you do? Astrologers advise Geminis to stop and not chase everything at once. Right now, it is important for you to set priorities, not to shut everything down at once. So, do not plan any important decisions for July 9-11 — it is better to wait out the emotional storm.

