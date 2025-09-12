Horoscope for September 12, 2025 — astrologers’ advice for each zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Friday, September 12, promises to be energetically powerful and favorable for active pursuits for all zodiac signs. The Moon in Taurus and the 21st lunar day create unique conditions for setting goals, taking strategic steps, organizing group activities, and learning — everything planned has a high chance of success.

Novyny.LIVE explains what each zodiac sign can expect this Friday, September 12.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

This day opens up opportunities for active steps in your career and personal projects. Astrologers advise not to get distracted by minor details. A walk in the fresh air will help maintain your energy.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

You will feel inner stability and calm, allowing you to effectively implement major plans. Astrologers recommend not being afraid to take the first steps in new endeavors.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

The day is favorable for teamwork and discussing joint projects. New acquaintances and useful contacts may arise.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Friday promises new successes in your career. Astrologers suggest planning the day to combine active tasks with inner harmony.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

The day is favorable for demonstrating leadership qualities and starting important projects. Use the Moon’s energy for thoughtful steps, don’t rush processes, and maintain confidence in your decisions.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

You will feel an increased ability to concentrate and analyze. Use this day for planning and actively participating in joint projects. The evening can be dedicated to self-development.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Friday, September 12, opens up opportunities for successful teamwork, collaborative initiatives, and learning. Astrologers advise being active and not afraid to take responsibility.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

You will feel a surge of energy and inner strength. Direct it toward important tasks, professional projects, or self-discovery. Conversations today will be beneficial.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

The day is favorable for big plans and starting new endeavors. Astrologers advise using the energy of this period for active actions, strategic steps, and implementing ideas that have been postponed.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

You will feel stability and inner confidence. It’s a good time to work on important projects, collaborative activities, and household tasks.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

September 12 opens up opportunities for group activities, creative projects, and starting important tasks. Be active. To stay energetic, spend more time outdoors.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

You will feel harmony and confidence in your decisions. Astrologers recommend using this day for spiritual growth and planning.

