Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Tuesday, September 23, begins the third lunar day — a time of energy seeking release. The Moon is waxing in Libra, which astrologers say brings harmony, the ability to compromise, and improved communication with others. However, excess energy can turn destructive if emotions and negative thoughts are not controlled. This day is suitable for tackling bad habits, overcoming inner weaknesses, and starting new projects.

Novyny.LIVE outlines what each zodiac sign can expect this Tuesday, September 23.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

You may feel a surge of energy today, which is best directed toward work or physical activity. Watch your words, as sharp remarks could lead to minor conflicts.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

Tuesday favors harmony in relationships. Astrologers advise having sincere conversations now, as they are likely to bring relief.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

The third lunar day opens new opportunities, but avoid rushing major decisions. Focus on small tasks and eliminate what is unnecessary from your life.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

This day brings calm and a sense of stability. Use it to resolve past grievances and restore harmony in your relationships with loved ones.

Leo (July 23 – August 21)

The day’s energy encourages new plans and ambitious ideas. Astrologers advise against hasty moves — think through the details first.

Virgo (August 22 – September 23)

You may feel slight indecision, which is natural under a Libra Moon. Focus on self-reflection and improving your personal habits.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Today, you will be at the center of harmony, which is important for you. Reconcile with anyone you’ve had conflicts with, and the day will pass surprisingly smoothly.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

September 23 may bring unexpected meetings or events. Use them as opportunities to overcome old fears and show flexibility.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Tuesday is ideal for small new beginnings. Avoid major decisions for now and focus on habits and self-discipline.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Astrologers advise paying close attention to your emotions, as they can be a source of strength or tension. The day is favorable for teamwork and finding compromises.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

You will find it easy to connect with others today. Use this energy to improve relationships or hold negotiations that have been postponed.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

You may feel an inner uplift and a desire for change. Tuesday is ideal for letting go of old habits and creating space for new beginnings.

