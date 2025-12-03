Gemini Full Moon 2025 — what each zodiac sign can expect

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

On Friday, December 5, a bright supermoon will shine in the sky, the last one until 2025. It will be one of the most significant astrological events of the month, as the moon's energy will be amplified by Mercury, the planet associated with thought, communication, and learning. Astrologers say the celestial body's influence will be felt as early as December 4 and will affect each zodiac sign differently. Everyone will have the opportunity to conclude unfinished business, let go of excess, and prepare for a new chapter before 2026.

Discover what each zodiac sign can expect from the December supermoon and how to navigate this period, according to YourTango.

Aries

(March 21 — April 20)

The full moon in Gemini will awaken your curiosity, opening a new season of learning and personal growth. You will find it easy to absorb new information and tackle difficult tasks.

Zodiac sign Aries. Photo: Freepik.com

Taurus

(April 21 — May 21)

This period will force you to reevaluate your relationships and personal boundaries. The full moon will reveal who drains your energy. Having a clear understanding of who you can trust will help you take care of your own well-being.

Taurus zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Full moon in your sign will energize you and push you to try new strategies and embrace change. You will want to break free from your routine. Don't resist this urge; act with confidence.

Gemini zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Cancer

(June 22 — July 22)

The full moon on December 5 will encourage your independence. You will learn to rely on yourself more and release emotions that have burdened your heart.

Zodiac sign Cancer. Photo: freepik.com

Leo

(July 23 — August 21)

The full moon will help you recognize new ideas and opportunities, particularly those related to household or creative matters. If you harness the energy of this period, you can solve any problem.

Leo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Virgo

(August 22 — September 23)

You will find yourself communicating more with family, friends, and people you haven't seen in a while. The full moon in Gemini will revitalize your creativity and help you finish household or work tasks. Get ready for a time of warm reunions and productivity!

Virgo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Libra

(September 23 — October 22)

During this period, your confidence and desire to share ideas will grow. The full moon will activate your creativity and help you finish long-term projects. Astrologers urge you not to downplay your achievements — you are on the right track!

Libra zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Scorpio

(October 23 — November 21)

The full moon triggers a deep emotional cleansing process. You will be ready to open up and talk about important matters or address feelings that have been holding you back. Now is a good time for reconciliation and honest conversations.

Scorpio zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius

(November 22 — December 21)

This is a very emotional, yet transformative, full moon for you. You will rethink your relationships and your place in them, and you will gain more maturity and inner harmony. Astrologers recommend taking time for yourself and recuperating from December 4 to 6.

Sagittarius zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Capricorn

(December 22 — January 19)

You may lack energy before your season, so the Full Moon reminds you to balance work and leisure. You can discover new, efficient ways to work and plan for the future. Maintain your pace, but don't overwhelm yourself.

Capricorn zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Aquarius

(January 20 — February 18)

The full moon will help you determine which relationships and connections you want to maintain. Your social activity will increase, and communication will come easily. You will learn to interact better with others and support those in need.

Zodiac sign Aquarius. Photo: freepik.com

Pisces

(February 19 — March 20)

This full moon will unlock your inner resources and remind you of the power of intuition. Emotional memories may surface, but they will provide important clues about the future. You’ll feel a new sense of confidence and realize that you’re moving in the right direction.

Pisces zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

