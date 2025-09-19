This zodiac sign will receive life-changing news on September 20–21

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage Novyny.LIVE

Life often brings surprises, and this Saturday and Sunday, the stars have a real surprise in store for one zodiac sign. During the weekend of September 20-21, this lucky individual will receive life-changing news that could alter the trajectory of their life.

Discover who’s in for a life-changing surprise in Novyny.LIVE forecast.

Advertisement

One sign to hear life-changing news this weekend

This time, Gemini will be at the epicenter of events. This zodiac sign has been in a period of change for a while, but on September 20-21, they will receive news that could be life-changing. This could come in the form of a message, phone call, or unexpected meeting that puts everything in its place.

Gemini zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

According to astrologers, this period will be a defining moment for Gemini. They will receive information that will help them determine their future, make important choices, and embark on a new chapter in their lives.

It's important to pay attention to the signs of fate and be prepared to make quick decisions. Instead, view what you hear as an opportunity to reevaluate your plans and priorities. Remember that even the smallest message can sometimes be the key to a great future.

Read more:

Fall equinox brings true love to one zodiac sign — horoscope

Careers of these zodiac signs face challenges late September