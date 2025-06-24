What not to do on mirror date 25.06.2025 — and how to manifest your wish

Numbers and a young girl in a mirror. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

A powerful mirror date is approaching — June 25, 2025 — a day considered especially mystical in both numerology and esotericism. According to spiritual beliefs, it’s a time when the universe is more "in tune" with your energy. So it’s the perfect moment to reflect, release negativity, and manifest your desires with intention.

News.LIVE explains what not to do on this symbolic date and how to make your wishes come true.

Advertisement

What NOT to do on the mirror date 25.06.2025

Certain superstitions and folk beliefs suggest a list of "don’ts" for this date. While not scientifically proven, many believe these actions may disrupt your energy and bring unintended consequences:

Avoid negative thoughts or emotions, arguments, gossip, or conflicts — this energy may multiply and return to you.

Don’t wish harm on others — negative intentions could bounce back.

Avoid complaining or showing ingratitude — this may attract more difficulties into your life.

Don't end relationships or start fights — breakups or major conflicts on this day could have lasting emotional impact.

Avoid lending or borrowing large sums of money — it could block financial flow or cause repayment issues.

Stay away from heavy drinking or substance use — your energetic resilience could weaken.

Don’t ignore intuition or signs from the universe — stay attuned to your gut feelings and synchronicities.

Avoid taking major risks or launching uncertain projects — outcomes may be unpredictable.

A lot of numbers and a book in a person's hands. Photo: Freepik

How to manifest your wish on the mirror date

To channel the energy of June 25 and manifest a true desire, spiritual advisors recommend the following steps:

Be specific — clarify exactly what you want and phrase it in the present tense, as if it has already happened.

Write it down — use a clean sheet of paper to record your intention clearly.

Visualize the dream — picture your wish coming true and feel the joy it brings.

Give thanks to the universe — gratitude is essential for manifesting abundance.

Previously, we reported which zodiac sign will see their dreams come true during the June 25 new moon.

We also shared which five zodiac signs are set to have an unforgettable summer.