Full Moon in Aries will shatter illusions for one zodiac sign

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.Live

Today, October 7, is a powerful full moon in Aries. It will destroy any illusions and force us to see life as it truly is. Some will discover that their love was a delusion, while others will realize that they are much stronger than they thought. However, one zodiac sign will experience a turning point today: they will finally remove their rose-colored glasses and see the truth that will alter their future.

Novyny.LIVE shares an astrological forecast for the zodiac sign that must prepare for clarity and transformation.

Advertisement

A life-altering awakening for one sign

The October full moon in Aries will be a revelation for Scorpios. On October 7, it will open your eyes to relationships that have kept you trapped in emotions or illusions, preventing you from moving forward. You will suddenly realize who is sincere with you and who is just using your trust.

This time, however, it's not just about love; the full moon will also affect your professional life. You may discover a colleague or boss's true colors, or realize that your efforts have not been appreciated as much as they deserve to be.

Astrologers warn against running away from the truth. Instead, accept it as a purification. If you've long felt that something was wrong, this day will set things straight. Instead of resentment, you will feel relief because you will know exactly who you can and cannot trust. Give yourself time to think calmly about everything, without drama or hasty decisions. After this full moon, you'll feel like you've stepped out of the shadows and into the light, with newfound strength, confidence, and clarity of thought.

Read more:

Five zodiac signs will fall head over heels in love this week

Three zodiac signs will attract big money this week — horoscope