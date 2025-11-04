Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
AC/DC returns with massive 2026 Power Up tour covering the US

AC/DC returns with massive 2026 Power Up tour covering the US

4 November 2025 20:16
Get ready to rock: AC/DC announces 2026 Power Up Tour
Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs on May 2, 2021. Photo: AP
AC/DC announced the Power Up Tour, which is already shaping up to be one of the loudest live events of 2026. After decades of setting the standard for going big or going home, the Australian rock legends are back on the road.

This was reported by Screenrant.

AC/DC announces 2026 Power Up Tour

The tour follows their 2020 album, Power Up. The record doubles as a tribute to the band's late guitarist and founding member, Malcolm Young, and a reaffirmation of AC/DC's values.

Fans can expect the usual "Back in Black", "Thunderstruck", "You Shook Me All Night Long", and "Highway to Hell" dominate the set list, alongside newer songs from Power Up, such as "Shot in the Dark" and "Through the Mists of Time".

The lineup is the closest thing to classic that fans could hope for: Angus Young is leading the charge with Brian Johnson back on vocals, Cliff Williams on bass, Phil Rudd on drums, and Stevie Young on rhythm guitar. This is the band's first global tour since Johnson returned after hearing issues briefly forced him off the road.

When and where the tour begins

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Power Up Tour will continue into 2026, adding new North and South American dates after their European tour. The first confirmed US shows are July 11 in Charlotte, NC, and July 15 in Columbus, OH. 

Tickets are selling quickly, with most North American on-sales opening this week through Ticketmaster and verified partners. Their last full-scale tour, the 2016 Rock or Bust Tour, sold out within hours.

Read more:

CBS News undergoes shake-up due to Paramount layoffs

Kevin Federline shares life with Britney Spears in new memoir

USA concert music tour AC/DC
