CBS News feels the fallout from Paramount layoffs — here's what's changing

Paramount’s latest round of layoffs has reached CBS News, triggering major programming changes. The network is canceling its streaming spinoffs and restructuring its weekend lineup, while also closing its South Africa bureau amid broader company cuts.

CBS Mornings Plus and CBS Evening News Plus are canceled

Some shows will be affected more than others. According to a source, CBS Mornings Plus and CBS Evening News Plus — the streaming spinoffs of the network's morning and evening news programs — are being canceled. Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, co-anchors of the Saturday edition of the morning show, are leaving the network as part of the cuts.

"In some areas, we are addressing redundancies that have emerged across the organization. In others, we are phasing out roles that are no longer aligned with our evolving priorities and the new structure designed to strengthen our focus on growth. Ultimately, these steps are necessary to position Paramount for long-term success," Paramount CEO David Ellison told staff Wednesday.

Additionally, the Saturday edition of CBS Mornings will undergo a format overhaul, and its staff will be merged with the team that runs the weekday program. Additionally, CBS News will close its Johannesburg, South Africa bureau, and the London bureau will take over oversight of the region.

