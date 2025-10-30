Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
CBS News undergoes shake-up due to Paramount layoffs

30 October 2025 17:32
CBS News feels the fallout from Paramount layoffs — here's what's changing
Signage for the CBS Broadcast Center. Photo: Getty Images
Paramount’s latest round of layoffs has reached CBS News, triggering major programming changes. The network is canceling its streaming spinoffs and restructuring its weekend lineup, while also closing its South Africa bureau amid broader company cuts.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

CBS Mornings Plus and CBS Evening News Plus are canceled

Some shows will be affected more than others. According to a source, CBS Mornings Plus and CBS Evening News Plus — the streaming spinoffs of the network's morning and evening news programs — are being canceled. Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, co-anchors of the Saturday edition of the morning show, are leaving the network as part of the cuts.

"In some areas, we are addressing redundancies that have emerged across the organization. In others, we are phasing out roles that are no longer aligned with our evolving priorities and the new structure designed to strengthen our focus on growth. Ultimately, these steps are necessary to position Paramount for long-term success," Paramount CEO David Ellison told staff Wednesday.

Additionally, the Saturday edition of CBS Mornings will undergo a format overhaul, and its staff will be merged with the team that runs the weekday program. Additionally, CBS News will close its Johannesburg, South Africa bureau, and the London bureau will take over oversight of the region.

Trump praises meeting with Xi Jinping — his comments

Trump makes major decision after meeting Xi Jinping

17:32 CBS News undergoes shake-up due to Paramount layoffs

15:57 Kyiv losing 27% of heat — MP calls it Klitschko’s failure

15:52 Trump sums up meeting with Xi Jinping — key agreements revealed

15:12 The Hello Kitty movie — release date revealed

14:32 Slovenia and Ukraine to sign major cooperation deal

14:23 Top Halloween look — werewolf scratches trending

13:40 Trump praises meeting with Xi Jinping — his comments

12:04 Trump makes major decision after meeting Xi Jinping

10:40 October 30 Horoscope — a day of strong energy and bold choices

10:10 UGVs in war — why service and integration decide outcomes

