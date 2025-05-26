Lemon-peach tart with mascarpone cream — Recipe for the Italian dessert with over 11M views

Recipe for the viral Italian dessert that has gained 11M views
This Italian tart went viral online for good reason: delicate dough, refreshing lemon mascarpone cream, juicy peaches, and crunchy almonds come together to create a masterpiece that is easy enough for a first-timer to make.
The recipe was published by Smachnenke.
You will need:
- egg — 1 pcs;
- sugar — 60 g;
- oil — 50 ml;
- flour — 170 g;
- baking powder — 1 tsp;
- zest of 1 lemon.
For the cream:
- milk — 500 ml;
- egg yolk — 1 pcs;
- vanilla sugar — 10 g;
- sugar — 5 tbsp;
- cornstarch — 4 tbsp;
- mascarpone — 100 g;
- lemon juice — 50 ml;
- peaches in syrup — 200 g;
- almond petals — 30 g.
How to make
In a bowl, beat the egg and sugar until smooth. Pour in the oil, mix. Add flour, baking powder and lemon zest. Knead soft dough and form a ball.
Grease the mold with butter. Put the dough in the mold and spread it evenly, creating the sides. Prick the dough with a fork, then leave it in the fridge for 10–15 minutes.
For the cream, pour the milk into a saucepan, add the egg yolk, vanilla sugar, regular sugar and starch. Stir with a whisk until smooth. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened.
Remove from heat, add mascarpone and lemon juice, mix well. Chop the peaches, add to the cream, mix.
Put the cream in the mold on top of the dough, smooth it out, and sprinkle with almonds.
Bake in a preheated 180 °C oven for 25 minutes until lightly browned. Cool the tart, sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve. Enjoy!
