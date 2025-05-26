Lemon-peach tart with mascarpone cream — Recipe for the Italian dessert with over 11M views

Italian dessert. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This Italian tart went viral online for good reason: delicate dough, refreshing lemon mascarpone cream, juicy peaches, and crunchy almonds come together to create a masterpiece that is easy enough for a first-timer to make.

Advertisement

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You will need:

egg — 1 pcs;

sugar — 60 g;

oil — 50 ml;

flour — 170 g;

baking powder — 1 tsp;

zest of 1 lemon.

For the cream:

milk — 500 ml;

egg yolk — 1 pcs;

vanilla sugar — 10 g;

sugar — 5 tbsp;

cornstarch — 4 tbsp;

mascarpone — 100 g;

lemon juice — 50 ml;

peaches in syrup — 200 g;

almond petals — 30 g.

How to make

In a bowl, beat the egg and sugar until smooth. Pour in the oil, mix. Add flour, baking powder and lemon zest. Knead soft dough and form a ball.

Preparation of the dough. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Grease the mold with butter. Put the dough in the mold and spread it evenly, creating the sides. Prick the dough with a fork, then leave it in the fridge for 10–15 minutes.

Preparation of the cream. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

For the cream, pour the milk into a saucepan, add the egg yolk, vanilla sugar, regular sugar and starch. Stir with a whisk until smooth. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened.

Dough in a baking dish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Remove from heat, add mascarpone and lemon juice, mix well. Chop the peaches, add to the cream, mix.

The finished dessert. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put the cream in the mold on top of the dough, smooth it out, and sprinkle with almonds.

A piece of cake. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Bake in a preheated 180 °C oven for 25 minutes until lightly browned. Cool the tart, sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve. Enjoy!

We invite you to check out our most popular recipes:

Previously, we wrote about a perfect cottage cheesecake for breakfast that everyone will love.

The most delicate Japanese cheesecake — with only 3 ingredients.

Quick and tasty breakfast recipe — cottage cheese muffins.

And a delicious recipe of an incredible no-bake chocolate cake.