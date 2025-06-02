Fluffy pan pies in 10 minutes — the ideal yeast-free breakfast with cheese and herbs

Fried pies. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

These pies take just 10 minutes to cook, do not require yeast, and are ideal for breakfast. The cheese filling with spinach and green onions makes them particularly tender and flavorful.

Smachnenke published the recipe.

Advertisement

You'll need:

Kefir — 200 ml;

Sour cream — 4 tbsp;

Egg — 1 pc;

Salt — to taste;

Baking soda — 0.5 tsp;

Flour — 250 g;

Cheese — 250 g;

Spinach — 40 g;

Green onions — 30 g;

Oil — for frying.

How to cook

Combine the kefir, sour cream, egg, salt, and baking soda in a deep bowl. Beat with a whisk until smooth. Add the flour and mix the dough thoroughly.

Cooking the dough. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add the cheese, chopped spinach, and green onions to the dough. Mix well again.

Fried pies. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Heat a frying pan with a little oil. Moisten a spoon with water and add the dough in portions. Fry under a lid over medium heat until golden brown on both sides.

Ready-made dish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Put the ready-made pies on a paper towel to remove excess fat. Serve warm — it's ideal for a quick, hearty breakfast.

We invite you to get acquainted with our selection of simple and tasty breakfasts, which are ideal for starting your day with a hearty meal

Overnight oats — Lazy breakfast in a jar

Cottage cheesecake recipe — Perfect for breakfast

The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins

Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Granola — Breakfast is ready in 3 min