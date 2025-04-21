Our social media:

Delicate "out of oven" pancakes from mother-in-law's quick recipe

21 April 2025 16:43
Pancakes out of oven for breakfast — mother-in-law's quick recipe
Pancakes "out of oven". Photo: gospodynka.com.ua
These pancakes are made without any frying — just pour the batter into the mould, add grated apples, and pop them in the oven. The recipe is so simple that even a beginner can make it, and the result is soft, flavourful rolls that disappear in a few minutes.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You'll need:

  • eggs — 2 pcs;
  • salt — a pinch;
  • vanilla sugar — 2 sachets;
  • cold milk — 400 ml;
  • oil — 3 tbsp;
  • flour — 160 g;
  • apples — 2 pcs;
  • sugar — 4 tsp;
  • ground cinnamon — 1 tsp.

How to cook

Beat the eggs with the salt and vanilla sugar until light and frothy. Pour in the milk, add the oil, and mix thoroughly. Gradually sift in the flour and knead a homogeneous, lump-free dough.

tender pancakes out of oven from mother-in-law's quick recipe
Cooking the dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cover a baking tray with parchment and pour all the dough in an even layer. Peel the apples, grate them on a coarse grater, and put them on top of the dough.

pancakes out of oven from mother-in-law's quick recipe
Dough and filling. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Bake in a preheated 200 °C oven for about 30 minutes until golden brown.

tender pancakes out of oven from quick recipe
Ready-made pancakes. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cut the prepared dish into squares, and sprinkle with a mixture of sugar and cinnamon. Roll the pieces into pancake shapes and serve.

sugar recipes flour breakfast ideas pancakes
