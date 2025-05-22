Breakfast pizza made from pita bread and eggs in 10 minutes — simple, tasty, and without an oven

Pita bread and eggs. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This breakfast takes just minutes to prepare and tastes like real pizza. All you need is two eggs, pita bread, and your favorite toppings — ideal for a busy morning or a fuss-free snack.

Smachnenke published the recipe.

Advertisement

You'll need:

Pita bread or tortilla — 2 pcs;

Eggs — 2 pcs;

Herbs (choice: parsley, green onions, basil);

Salt, black pepper — a pinch each;

Dried ground garlic — 1 tsp;

Sausage — 4 slices;

Oregano — ½ tsp;

Hard cheese — 50 g;

Tomato — 1 pc.

How to cook

Moisten one sheet of pita bread with water and place it on a greased frying pan.

Pita bread and eggs with cheese. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

In a bowl, beat the eggs with salt and pepper until smooth. Pour the egg mixture over the pita bread, sprinkle with finely chopped herbs, oregano, grated cheese, and dried garlic.

Pita bread on a frying pan. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Moisten the second sheet of pita bread with water and cover it with the filling. Cook under the lid over low heat for 5 minutes.

Pita bread and filling. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Then, carefully turn the "sandwich" over to the other side. Spread the top with ketchup or tomato sauce, sprinkle with Provencal herbs, put slices of sausage and tomato, and sprinkle with cheese.

Ready-made breakfast. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Cover and cook for another 1-2 minutes until the cheese has melted. Ready — the pita bread breakfast pizza is crispy, fragrant, and delicious.

We invite you to get acquainted with our selection of simple and tasty breakfasts, which are ideal for starting your day with a hearty meal

Overnight oats — Lazy breakfast in a jar

Cottage cheesecake recipe — Perfect for breakfast

The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins

Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Granola — Breakfast is ready in 3 min