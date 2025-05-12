Salad like a shawarma with two sauces, chicken, and pita bread — the new hit for dinner

Shawarma Salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This salad has everything we love about shawarma: spicy meat, fresh vegetables, two rich sauces, and fragrant pita bread. It is ideal for a family dinner or a party with friends. The cooking is simple, and the result will definitely surprise even those who are not a fan of fast food. Be sure to serve with warm, crispy pita bread.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need (for the white sauce):

Mayonnaise — 200 g;

Kefir — 25 g;

Garlic — 2 cloves;

Dill — 10 g;

Sugar — to taste;

Ground red pepper — to taste.

For the red sauce:

Tomato paste — 190 g;

Bell pepper — 50 g;

Garlic — 2 cloves (7 g);

Adjika — 5 g (½ tsp);

Salt — 7 g;

Sugar — 25 g;

Boiling water — 175 g.

For meat:

Chicken thighs — 1 kg;

Salt — 10 g

Sugar — 10 g;

Coriander, paprika, black pepper, cumin — to taste;

Juice of half a lemon;

Oil — for marinating and frying.

Vegetables and additions:

Cabbage — to taste;

Red onion — 1 pc;

Korean carrots — to taste;

Tomatoes — 3 pcs;

Cucumbers — 2 pcs;

Pita bread — several pieces, cut and dry.

How to cook

Marinate the chicken thighs with all the spices, salt, sugar, lemon juice, and oil. Leave for at least 30 minutes, preferably for 3-4 hours.

Spices and chicken. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Prepare the white sauce by grinding all the ingredients in a blender until smooth. Prepare the red sauce in the same way.

Vegetables for the Salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Shred the cabbage, add salt, a pinch of sugar, and mash with your hands until soft. Cut cucumbers into strips, tomatoes into half rings, and onions into thin half rings. Fry the chicken until cooked, and cut into slices.

Vegetables and sauce. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

In a large bowl, combine the vegetables and chicken, add the white sauce, and mix well. Just before serving, add the pieces of dried pita bread and a little red sauce.

