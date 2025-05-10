Beetroot and pickled cucumber salad — a budget recipe that surprises

Beetroot salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Beetroot is our Ukrainian superfood, which, when combined with pickled cucumber and fried onions, makes a restaurant-grade salad for a fraction of the price.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

Boiled beetroot — 3 pcs;

Onion — 2 pcs;

Pickled cucumber — 2 pcs;

Vegetable oil — for frying;

Sugar — a pinch;

Garlic — 2 cloves;

Mayonnaise — 1-2 tbsp;

Salt, pepper — to taste.

How to cook

Dice the onion and fry in vegetable oil until golden brown. At the end, add a pinch of sugar to caramelise.

Onions and beetroot. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Add the boiled beetroot, grated on a coarse grater (squeezed out of the juice), stir and heat in a frying pan for 2-3 minutes.

Cucumbers and garlic. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Remove from the heat, transfer to a bowl, and let cool. Grate the cucumbers, squeeze out the juice, and add to the beetroot.

Ready-made salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Squeeze the garlic, add salt, pepper, and mayonnaise. Stir and serve.

