How to make kombucha at home — a simple recipe

Kombucha. Photo: Freepik

Kombucha has become one of the most popular cold drinks. Supermarkets offer a variety of options, ranging from classic to fruity flavors. However, we suggest making your own kombucha at home.

The recipe is courtesy of Shuba.

You will need:

black tea bags — 1 pcs;

sugar — 40 g;

water — 500 g;

lemon — 1/2 pc;

mint;

kombucha culture (SCOBY).

How to make

Pour water into a saucepan, then add the tea and sugar. Bring it to a boil and let it simmer for about two minutes. Remove the saucepan from heat and allow the tea to cool to room temperature.

While the tea is cooling, prepare the fermentation container. Sterilize a glass jar or bottle by placing it in boiling water.

Once the tea has cooled, remove the tea bag and pour the liquid into the sterilized jar. Gently place the kombucha culture (SCOBY) into the tea.

Cover the jar with a clean towel or gauze, securing it with an elastic band or string. Place the jar in a dry, dark spot and let it ferment for about a week.

Avoid stirring the tea during fermentation. Starting from the fifth day, you can begin tasting it — it should develop a pleasant tangy flavor. Enjoy!

