Fluffy steamed Omelette without semolina and flour — the simple method that always works

Delicate Omelette. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This Omelette is made with absolutely no extra ingredients and yet remains soft, airy, and with a delicate creamy texture. Its secret lies in the correct ratio of ingredients and the steam cooking method, thanks to which the dish does not settle even after cooling.

Smachnenke published the recipe.

You'll need:

Eggs — according to the number of portions;

Milk — 50 ml for each egg;

Salt — to taste;

Butter — a small piece.

How to cook

Crack fresh eggs into a bowl, add salt and milk in the correct ratio: 50 ml of milk to 1 egg. Gently mix the mixture with a whisk until smooth, without beating too hard.

Egg mass. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Prepare a glass or heat-resistant bowl to pour the egg mixture into. Add a slice of butter to give the dish a delicate flavour. Pour water into a large saucepan so that it does not touch the bottom of the bowl, put the Omelette mass in it, cover it with a lid, and switch on the stove. Wait 15-20 minutes from the moment the water boils.

Ready-made Omelette. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Do not open the lid or stir the contents during cooking. The ready-made Omelette will have a delicate texture and remain fluffy even after cooling. It is ideal for breakfast or a light dinner.

