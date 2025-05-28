Our social media:

Delicate Omelette without oven and frying pan — ingenious method

Publication time 28 May 2025 08:23
Delicate Omelette without a frying pan and oven — the ideal breakfast
Omelette for breakfast. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This delicate Omelette is cooked without a drop of oil, without an oven, and frying pan — just in a water bath. It is the ideal solution for a light breakfast with minimum effort and maximum benefit.

Gospodynka published the recipe.

You'll need:

  • Eggs — 4 pcs;
  • Milk — 240 ml;
  • Grated cheese — 30 g (optional);
  • Soft butter — 3 g;
  • Salt — a pinch.

How to cook

In a bowl, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt, add the milk, and mix well with a whisk. If desired, add grated cheese and mix again.

Delicate Omelette without an oven and frying pan
Beaten eggs. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Grease a ceramic or heat-resistant mould with soft butter and pour the egg mixture into it.

Delicious delicate Omelette without an oven and frying pan
Cooking an Omelette. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Pour water into a wide saucepan, up to about half the height of the omelette mould. Put the mould in the pan, cover, and bring the water to a boil. Then reduce the heat to below medium and simmer the omelette for 18-20 minutes.

Delicious delicate Omelette without an oven or frying pan for breakfast
Ready-made Omelette. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

The Omelette is then ready to serve. It is easy to remove from the mould, does not burn, and has a velvety texture.

Olha Horokhova - editor
Author
Olha Horokhova
