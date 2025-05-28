Delicate Omelette without a frying pan and oven — the ideal breakfast

Delicate Omelette without oven and frying pan — ingenious method
This delicate Omelette is cooked without a drop of oil, without an oven, and frying pan — just in a water bath. It is the ideal solution for a light breakfast with minimum effort and maximum benefit.
Gospodynka published the recipe.
You'll need:
- Eggs — 4 pcs;
- Milk — 240 ml;
- Grated cheese — 30 g (optional);
- Soft butter — 3 g;
- Salt — a pinch.
How to cook
In a bowl, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt, add the milk, and mix well with a whisk. If desired, add grated cheese and mix again.
Grease a ceramic or heat-resistant mould with soft butter and pour the egg mixture into it.
Pour water into a wide saucepan, up to about half the height of the omelette mould. Put the mould in the pan, cover, and bring the water to a boil. Then reduce the heat to below medium and simmer the omelette for 18-20 minutes.
The Omelette is then ready to serve. It is easy to remove from the mould, does not burn, and has a velvety texture.
