Delicate Omelette without a frying pan and oven — the ideal breakfast

Omelette for breakfast. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This delicate Omelette is cooked without a drop of oil, without an oven, and frying pan — just in a water bath. It is the ideal solution for a light breakfast with minimum effort and maximum benefit.

Gospodynka published the recipe.

You'll need:

Eggs — 4 pcs;

Milk — 240 ml;

Grated cheese — 30 g (optional);

Soft butter — 3 g;

Salt — a pinch.

How to cook

In a bowl, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt, add the milk, and mix well with a whisk. If desired, add grated cheese and mix again.

Beaten eggs. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Grease a ceramic or heat-resistant mould with soft butter and pour the egg mixture into it.

Cooking an Omelette. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Pour water into a wide saucepan, up to about half the height of the omelette mould. Put the mould in the pan, cover, and bring the water to a boil. Then reduce the heat to below medium and simmer the omelette for 18-20 minutes.

Ready-made Omelette. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

The Omelette is then ready to serve. It is easy to remove from the mould, does not burn, and has a velvety texture.

