How to make an omelette like in a restaurant — 1 secret ingredient

Omelette. Photo: Freepik

You can easily make a delicious, delicate omelette at home that rivals those served in restaurants. You don't need any special equipment — the secret lies in one ingredient.

Pixelinform shares the secret.

Advertisement

What should you add to an omelette to enhance its flavor?

Only one non-trivial ingredient can make an omelette tender, airy, and especially delicious. Cream cheese!

To start, beat the eggs, add salt, and mix in a spoonful of cream cheese. You can fry the omelette however you like and add spices and herbs to taste. Thanks to the cream cheese, the texture of the omelet will be incredible and will delight any gourmet's taste buds. Enjoy!

We invite you to check out our selection of simple and tasty breakfasts:

Overnight oats — Lazy breakfast in a jar.

Cottage cheesecake recipe — Perfect for breakfast.

The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins.

Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Granola — Breakfast is ready in 3 min.