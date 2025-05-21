Andrii Salad with liver, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes — the dish for the festive table made from simple ingredients

Delicious Salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This salad will surprise you with its depth of flavor and festive appearance, although it is made from simple and affordable ingredients. Andrii Salad is an ideal option for a family dinner or a festive feast, combining tender liver, fragrant mushrooms, fresh vegetables, and tender cheese.

You'll need:

Boiled liver (beef or chicken) — 300 g;

Boiled eggs — 3 pcs;

Cherry tomatoes — 6-8 pcs;

Mushrooms — 250 g;

Processed cheese — 2 pcs;

Mayonnaise — to taste;

Green onions — a bunch;

Salt, ground black pepper — to taste;

Oil — for frying.

How to cook

Chop the boiled liver into cubes and put the first layer on a plate. Spread with mayonnaise.

Liver and tomatoes. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Cut the cherry tomatoes into slices and put them on the second layer. Add a little pepper. Grate the eggs on a coarse grater, put on the next layer, and apply the mayonnaise mesh again.

Cooking the salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Chop the mushrooms and fry with salt and pepper until golden brown. Let them cool, then put them on top of the eggs. Add a little more mayonnaise. Sprinkle with finely chopped green onions.

Ready-made salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Chill the processed cheeses in the freezer in advance, then grate them and put them on the last layer. Finish the salad with a net of mayonnaise and garnish with the remaining green onions. Chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to meld.

