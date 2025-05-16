Cucumber Salad with Sour Cream and Garlic — the delicious summer classic that won't get you bored

Cucumber Salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This salad of crispy cucumbers in a sour cream and garlic filling is an ideal dish for summer. It takes just minutes to prepare, tastes fresh, and goes well with any dish. Thanks to its delicate texture, spicy herbs, and aromatic sauce, it doesn't get boring even when cooked daily.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

Cucumbers — 1.3 kg (about 6 large ones);

Sour cream — 150 g;

Garlic — 5 cloves;

Salt — to taste;

Dill — a bunch.

How to cook

Wash the cucumbers thoroughly and peel them if desired. Cut into slices about 0.5 cm thick. Place in a large bowl or saucepan.

Cucumbers and sauce. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Finely chop the dill and add it to the cucumbers. Add the garlic, passed through a press, to the sour cream and mix until smooth. Pour the sour cream sauce over the salad and season with salt to taste.

Cucumber Salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Close the container with a lid or cover with a plate and shake well to distribute the dressing evenly.

