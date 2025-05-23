Khachapuri in 10 minutes without harming your figure — a quick and healthy cottage cheese breakfast

Khachapuri in 10 minutes. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This recipe for khachapuri is not only healthy but also extremely tasty. It has no excess fat, lots of protein, and very little flour — just what you need for a light, nutritious breakfast, even when you're on a diet.

Gospodynka published the recipe.

You'll need:

5% cottage cheese — 200 g;

Light cheese — 30 g;

Egg whites — 50 g (about 2 pieces);

Flour — 30 g (1 tbsp without a slide);

Herbs — to taste;

Baking powder — a pinch.

How to cook

Mix the soft cottage cheese with egg whites (or a whole egg, if your diet allows), and add finely grated hard cheese. Mash everything with a fork until smooth and lump-free.

Cottage cheese and herbs. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Add the chopped herbs (e.g., parsley), stir in the flour and baking powder. You can use wheat, rice, or wholemeal flour — just follow your preferences. The dough should be thick, but not stiff.

Put the mass on the parchment and flatten it into a round cake. Put the parchment with the cake on a preheated dry frying pan, cover, and fry over low heat for 5-7 minutes until the top is set.

Ready-made breakfast. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

If you want to get a golden brown on both sides, gently turn it over. To make it more convenient, you can make several small khachapuri.

