What bush to plant in the garden so that it blooms until autumn — tips for summer residents

Do you want to have the most blooming garden that will be the envy of all your neighbors and will delight your eyes until late autumn? The experienced summer residents told us what bush you should definitely plant on your plot and how to take care of it so that it blooms magnificently all summer long.

What bush is worth having on your plot

Experienced summer residents recommend planting the so-called Lagerstroemia, also known as Indian lilac, in their gardens. This plant opens its lush inflorescences in late June and blooms until late autumn. Moreover, the bush does not require any special care.

What is Lagerstroemia indica?

Lagerstroemia is a large bush that begins to bloom in late June and ends in late October. The plant has many delicate flowers with corrugated petals. Moreover, the plant can be either snow-white or deep red.

How to properly care for Lagerstroemia

Firstly, it is better to plant this bush in spring where there is plenty of free space, sunlight, and drained soil. Secondly, Lagerstroemia needs to be watered regularly, especially when it is hot outside. Thirdly, its branches should be pruned in early spring to form a crown and stimulate abundant flowering.

This bush also needs to be mulched to retain moisture in the soil, in particular with sawdust, hay, weeds, or tree bark, and fertilised in spring and summer. Finally, Lagerstroemia should be covered, especially young bushes, because many varieties are not afraid of the "minuses". It is also important if you live in regions with severe frosts.

